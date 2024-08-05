Batley gym star Callum Simpson fulfils potential with fantastic British title success

​Dicky’s Gym star Callum Simpson is a fully fledged national star now after coming through his biggest test to date to take the British super-middleweight crown.

Big things have been predicted for Simpson for some time and he thrilled 7,000 of his biggest fans at Oakwell – home of his beloved hometown Barnsley FC – as well as winning plenty of new supporters with the style of his points victory over game champion Zak Chelli.

A dominant display saw the unbeaten 27-year-old defeat his London opponent to take a unanimous verdict, the scorecards reading 118-110, 118-111 and 117-111.

It was a big occasion to top the bill on a Sky TV boxing show and Simpson – who is trained by Mark Hurley, who runs Dicky’s Gym in Batley – is now looking ahead to more huge nights as he aims to rise further up the ranks into world level.

"It was amazing,” he said. “The main thing for me was to not let the occasion get to me.

"I made a lot of mistakes, but a win is a win. I'm nowhere near the finished article, but we're well on our way.

"I want to prove I'm the best in this division. I want to win the British title outright.

"Once I've cleaned up domestically, then we'll push on."

Simpson was pleased to have Hurley in his corner as he was able to call on experience of similar nights when he was part of Josh Warrington’s team on his rise to world title glory.

He added: "Mark was in Josh’s corner for a lot of fights. He’s been in a big stadium fight and lots of big nights at Leeds Arena.

“Mark’s very experienced. He likes to stay out of the limelight and do his thing behind the scenes.”