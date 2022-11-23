Castleford's Nathan Owens is ready to fight again and takes on BKFC test

The one-time cruiserweight prospect is not going down the conventional boxing route, however, as he is set to return to action in the bare knuckle fighting world.

Owens, 33, is on the bill for the BKFC show taking place at Newcastle’s Walker Activity Dome on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is set to take on the more experienced bare knuckle fighter David Round.

Nathan Owens is preparing to return to boxing action in his first bare knuckle fight.

The bill also includes Castleford’s world bare knuckle fighting champion Anthony Holmes who will be going up against Darren Hendry for the BKFC British cruiserweight championship.

While his fellow Cas man is an experienced BKB fighter it will be Owens’ first venture into this branch of boxing and he has been training hard for the contest ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was initially a well regarded pro boxer considered good enough to be included on one of Sky Sports’ Prizefighter nights.

But he gave the sport up shortly after taking part in it after his mum died and turned his attention to becoming a personal trainer before opening the Boxing Barn gym at Unit 15, Acorn Industrial Estate, in Castleford four years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford gym owner Nathan Owens in training.

“I fought on the Saturday and my mum died the Wednesday before,” explained Nathan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I lost my love for the sport as I associated it with losing my mum.

"But after meeting my partner I decided to do the next best thing. I set up a small personal training business coaching boxing and then opened a bigger gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I offer personal boxing coaching, adult fighting fit classes and junior classes.

Nathan Owens with family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are also finding increasing mental health issues in both men and women turning to boxing and we host classes on learning how to relax properly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan’s partner, Katy Clark, is backing his return to action.

She said: “Nathan lost his way with a few mental health issues. He stopped boxing initially when his mum died, but after starting coaching he missed fighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This opportunity came up with BKFC, who are American promoters and were looking for fighters for only their second show in the UK.

"He feels like boxing’s not about the fighting any more, it’s more about the money, so that’s why he wants to give BKFC a go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad