Castleford's Nathan Owens is ready to fight again and takes on BKFC test
Castleford gym owner and former professional boxer Nathan Owens is preparing for his return to the ring this weekend.
The one-time cruiserweight prospect is not going down the conventional boxing route, however, as he is set to return to action in the bare knuckle fighting world.
Owens, 33, is on the bill for the BKFC show taking place at Newcastle’s Walker Activity Dome on Saturday.
He is set to take on the more experienced bare knuckle fighter David Round.
The bill also includes Castleford’s world bare knuckle fighting champion Anthony Holmes who will be going up against Darren Hendry for the BKFC British cruiserweight championship.
While his fellow Cas man is an experienced BKB fighter it will be Owens’ first venture into this branch of boxing and he has been training hard for the contest ahead.
He was initially a well regarded pro boxer considered good enough to be included on one of Sky Sports’ Prizefighter nights.
But he gave the sport up shortly after taking part in it after his mum died and turned his attention to becoming a personal trainer before opening the Boxing Barn gym at Unit 15, Acorn Industrial Estate, in Castleford four years ago.
“I fought on the Saturday and my mum died the Wednesday before,” explained Nathan.
"I lost my love for the sport as I associated it with losing my mum.
"But after meeting my partner I decided to do the next best thing. I set up a small personal training business coaching boxing and then opened a bigger gym.
"I offer personal boxing coaching, adult fighting fit classes and junior classes.
"We are also finding increasing mental health issues in both men and women turning to boxing and we host classes on learning how to relax properly.”
Nathan’s partner, Katy Clark, is backing his return to action.
She said: “Nathan lost his way with a few mental health issues. He stopped boxing initially when his mum died, but after starting coaching he missed fighting.
"This opportunity came up with BKFC, who are American promoters and were looking for fighters for only their second show in the UK.
"He feels like boxing’s not about the fighting any more, it’s more about the money, so that’s why he wants to give BKFC a go.”
Nathan is sponsored by Brebur Ltd, AO Aesthetics, More Than Fencing, LHS properties, New Haus Properties, Brayton Building & Plumbing and Creative Vision.