Yorkshire Warrior Anthony Holmes ready for return to action after switching to BKFC promotion

The Yorkshire Warrior won the BKB TM promotion world middleweight championship and most recently defended it in a tough draw with American Chad Kelly in a big event at the Indigo at O2 Arena in June.

But after growing frustrated with his previous promotion he has now switched to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and has a big fight with them on Saturday, November 26.

Holmes will be challenging for the BKFC British cruiserweight championship on a bill set to take place at Newcastle’s Walker Activity Dome. His opponent presents a big challenge with Darren Hendry the BFBA world champion.

Anthony Holmes is set to return to action.

Holmes said: “I’m fighting to decide who’s the best cruiserweight in this country.

"This has got fight of the year written all over it, I never disappoint when in the ring and this time it seems I’m the smaller opponent physically – but I I’m 7ft tall inside.

“I promise you will get the best version I can produce on fight night and look forward to the challenge. It will be a battle of wills and mine’s not one to break easy.

“Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship UK Newcastle will be one to remember and another chance to cement myself in the sport as being one of the best yet again!”

Young Knottingley boxer Harvey Scott is setting out on his career.

Teenage Knottingley boxing prospect Harvey Scott, meanwhile, has made a winning start to his ring career.