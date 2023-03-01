Farrah Cunniff aims to take England chance after Yorkshire title triumph

The White Rose Boxing Club star boxed for the Youth 60kg Yorkshire Challenge Belt and won with a great display.

She took on Ania Kot, from Castleford Boxing Academy, on the Riley's show, in Sheffield, and performed with distinction in an excellent bout.

Ania and Farrah are both national champions and they went toe to toe and put on a show stopper.

Farrah Cunniff with the Yorkshire Youth 60kg Challenge Belt belt she won against Ania Kot.

Farrah was the best girl on the night as she got the win, but credit to Ania as the contest could have gone either way and highlighted that they are two talented 16-year-old girls with bright futures ahead of them in the sport.

Farrah is going from strength to strength and is now 11 bouts into her amateur career while still in her first season boxing and with only 17 months experience.

Farrah has now heard that she has been accepted onto England Boxing Youth Open Talent Pathway Day in Tamworth, where she will get the chance to showcase her talents further and will be assessed for a possible shot at representing her country.

"It goes without saying we are all incredibly proud of her,” said Farrah’s coach at the Wakefield-based White Rose Boxing Club, Sherri Walker.

Farrah Cuniff and Ania Kot who fought for the Yorkshire Challenge belt.

"She has gone to work since her defeat on our home show and improved her fitness.”

