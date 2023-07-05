The Normanton boxer struck gold again in the Hull International Box Cup to follow her recent success in the Haringey Box Cup.

Farrah once again came up against Castleford’s Ania Kot – who she beat in a close contest in the Haringey final – in the semis this time and came out on top once more, beating her local rival for the fourth time.

The White Rose star then went on to win gold when stopping her Irish opponent, All Ireland champion Megan Carthy, who has been competing since 2018, in the first round after landing some heavy ammunition.

Farrah Cunniff added the Hull Box Cup title to her achievements.

Farrah boxed perfectly to instruction on both days and now has six gold medals in her collection despite only starting competitive boxing in July, 2022.

Coach Sherri Walker was delighted with Farrah’s efforts, particularly in the final.

She said: “The performance was what we are looking for, rather than the decisions. Amateur boxing is renowned for having some bad decisions so we take them with a pinch of salt.

"Her performance was next level this weekend, ultimately proving too much for her Irish opponent, claiming a first round stoppage and therefore another gold medal.

Farrah Cunniff and her coaching team at Hull.

“Farrah is now having a well earned break from competing for the next couple of months while working on some things in the gym.”

White Rose also claimed a silver medal from 14-year-old Corey Hutley, from Gawthorpe, who did well to reach the final in his category.

He boxed a two-times national champion over a year older than him in the under 40kg junior category final and although he fell short on this occasion the club was proud of him and his attitude.

White Rose's Corey Hutley won a silver medal.

William Bretherton, 11, Ossett, also boxed in the competition in the minors under 34kg category and fell short in a great bout against an unbeaten well schooled opponent, who ultimately went on to reach the final, only losing out by a fine margin after a controversial split decision loss.

Again the club was proud of William for getting in the ring against top level boxers, representing the club with pride.

They will be back for the gold next year along with the rest of the team.

"Due to the competition being open class (unlimited amount of experience) we have to be cautious who we enter and ensure they are up to the challenge, hence only entering three this year,” explained Sherri.

White Rose Boxing Club's William Bretherton was in action at Hull.

