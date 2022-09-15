Fast rising White Rose boxer Farrah Cunniff earns Yorkshire selection

Farrah won her second contest by stoppage against a more experienced opponent when in action at Barnsley Metrodome last week, producing a strong performance that showed her development since beginning with the Wakefield club.

She is now entering the national championships this month and all at the club are hoping and confident that Farrah will bring more success for White Rose.

Farrah, from Normanton, has also been selected to represent Yorkshire going forward and firstly in the Women's Winter Box Cup.

White Rose boxer Farrah Cunniff with coach Sherri Walker.

She has attended her first Yorkshire squad session after being asked to represent the county and proud coach Sherri Walker is delighted with her protege’s progress as she continues to learn fast.

Farrah, 16, made an instant impression when winning on her amateur debut in the Manchester Box Cup, a prestigious boxing tournament held over three days at Wright Robinson College in Manchester.

White Rose Boxing Club, meanwhile, are gearing up for their own show, which will take place on Saturday, November 26 when Farrah could be stepping back in the ring as she aims to stay busy.

White Rose boxer Farrah Cunniff at Yorkshire training with coach Sherri Walker.

It will be run in memory of Tony Steel, who died after being stabbed last week.