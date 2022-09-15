Fast rising White Rose boxer Farrah Cunniff earns Yorkshire selection
Promising White Rose boxing talent Farrah Cunniff has taken her next step forward with an impressive second victory.
Farrah won her second contest by stoppage against a more experienced opponent when in action at Barnsley Metrodome last week, producing a strong performance that showed her development since beginning with the Wakefield club.
She is now entering the national championships this month and all at the club are hoping and confident that Farrah will bring more success for White Rose.
Farrah, from Normanton, has also been selected to represent Yorkshire going forward and firstly in the Women's Winter Box Cup.
She has attended her first Yorkshire squad session after being asked to represent the county and proud coach Sherri Walker is delighted with her protege’s progress as she continues to learn fast.
Farrah, 16, made an instant impression when winning on her amateur debut in the Manchester Box Cup, a prestigious boxing tournament held over three days at Wright Robinson College in Manchester.
White Rose Boxing Club, meanwhile, are gearing up for their own show, which will take place on Saturday, November 26 when Farrah could be stepping back in the ring as she aims to stay busy.
It will be run in memory of Tony Steel, who died after being stabbed last week.
White Rose coach Sherri explained: “My cousin Tony was sadly stabbed and killed and I want to make the show a statement against knife crime and also run it to keep his memory alive.”