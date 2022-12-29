Former Wakefield Trinity player Jordan Grayston aims to be a knockout in the boxing ring

Swapping the rugby pitch for the boxing ring, Jordan is set to turn professional with his sights set on winning super boxing titles not Super League points.

And the 31-year-old has the backing of ex-teammates and current Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth with the club getting fully behind his bid to make it in the pro ranks.

Jordan started his sporting career in the then Wakefield Wildcats Academy, playing at full-back, and went on to play for several clubs, but has now firmly locked away the boots to join the paid ranks of professional boxing with Team Trinity, signing a three-year contract with Abed, his manager/trainer, and Ric Bennett, trainer.

Former Wakefield Trinity player Jordan Grayston signs on as a professional boxer.

"I would like to thank Abed and Ric from Wakefield Trinity ABC for the hard work they've put in on getting me to this point,” Jordan told the Express.

"Also Wakefield Trinity RL head coach Mark Applegarth for getting behind me along with the Trinity boys.

"I’m very excited for next year and I’m going to have as many fights as my manager will let me as I'm 31 already and want to get straight in and make an impact in the domestic scene.”

Jordan hopes he can make his professional debut on a show in Wakefield in the New Year.

He added: “As Wakefield was a massive part of my life and I was in the only Wakefield side to win a grand final in the U18s, beating Wigan at Belle Vue, I’m looking to make my pro debut actually in the city, hopefully in early April.

"I really can't wait to get in there and put Wakefield on the map.”

Trinity’s recently appointed head coach Applegarth is a long time friend and is backing Jordan to be a big hit in the boxing ring after knowing of his passion for the sport.

He said: ”It’s really pleasing to see Jordan turn professional and have a proper go at his boxing as ever since I have known him it has been a passion of his.“He will have us all at Wakefield Trinity behind him and I’m hoping I can make his first professional fight, which I believe will be a first in Wakefield.

“I have known Jordy since he was a kid and I’m really pleased to see him dedicate himself to his boxing as his talent has always been there for all to see.

