Trinity have signed four players since avoiding relegation in the final weeks of last season with Morgan Smith, Kevin Proctor, Renouf Atoni and Samisoni Langi arriving, writes James O’Brien.

Applegarth has strengthened the areas of the squad he identified for improvement while staying within the club's budget.

He said: “Shauly is a prime example of that. Would you have Jamie Shaul in your squad? Yes but it'd be a luxury compared to some of the areas we needed to strengthen.

Jorge Taufua is going well in pre-season and is being tipped to have a big season with Wakefield Trinity after getting over his arm injury. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

"I'm pretty happy with our business. Proctor and Ren definitely add some muscle to the pack. Then you look at Langi who for me over the last two or three years has been one of the best performers in Super League in the positions he’s played.

"You look at his versatility as well and he's a quality addition to our squad, and would be a quality addition to any squad in Super League.

"The board has been excellent in backing me. I'll be honest, when Langi became available I thought we'd spent our lot, but the board with Michael (Carter, chief executive) leading the charge were great at negotiating that and getting it sorted."

Only St Helens and Wigan Warriors – last season's top two – have made fewer signings during the off-season but Applegarth has pointed to Wakefield's early business in 2022.

He also expects some of the club’s youngsters to add freshness to his squad next year.

Applegarth added: "Jorge Taufua is like having a new player. He's been great in pre-season. Josh Bowden has been outstanding. He's a real quality professional who seems to go under the radar. His pedigree is unbelievable.

"Rob Butler is having a big pre-season as well. He's got a point to prove to a few and is looking good.

"Those three definitely do feel like new signings and then we've got big Sam Eseh who looks like he's ready to rip up a few trees. That stint at Featherstone did him a lot of good.