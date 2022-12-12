Wakefield Trinity inviting investors on board is no emergency appeal says chairman

Trinity are issuing 'member shares' as they seek closer engagement and alignment with their supporter base while making a separate offer of 'owner shares' to those with larger amounts to invest, writes James O’Brien.

But Minards has assured supporters that the club are simply seeking to diversify their revenue streams.

He said: “This is a community club and not one that's closed off. Michael (Carter, chief executive) and I are not selling or anything like that. We're just asking people if they'd like to join in.

Wakefield Trinity chairman John Minards with Ben Hall, Yorkshire area director for Morgan Sindall Construction, at the start of the redevelopment currently going on at Belle Vue.

"The club is in a stable financial position. This isn't an emergency appeal whatsoever.

"The stadium rebuild is covered by fully ringfenced funds. However, having a bit of spare cash to do other things is welcome. It's all about getting ourselves in the best shape we possibly can on and off the field for the new world under the IMG proposals.”

Trinity have been encouraged by the reaction from fans wishing to invest smaller amounts.

"We've suggested £500 or £1,000 and people are signing up every day," added Minards. "It's not a trivial amount of money at all for anybody. We've got a really impressive loyal bunch of supporters. Clearly we'd like more but those we have is a real hardcore of people.