Havercroft boxer boxer Danny Knee is establishing himself on the unlicensed circuit. Picture: James Bovington

Wakefield boxer Danny Knee has established himself firmly on the Yorkshire unlicensed circuit with a stunning performance on a recent show in Leeds where he won a decisive victory over experienced Manchester boxer Brendan Collins.

​Twenty-three-year-old Knee, from Havercroft, now trains under Padraic McDonagh at Golden Team Gym, in Hunslet, having previously been coached by John Popplewell, in Worksop, writes James Bovington.

"I came to boxing in my mid-teens having competed as an amateur kickboxer at quite a high level,” said Danny.

"I’ve now won eight of my nine bouts and am loving it at Golden Team. I moved from Worksop owing to working in Leeds and I’ve found a gym where I can train with a range of boxers including elite amateurs and even some professionals on a regular basis.

"They’ve strengthened my resolve to get myself a professional boxing contract as soon as possible.

“My fight with Collins was the main event on Golden Team’s ‘Brothers in Arms’ show. The bout was five two-minute rounds and I won comfortably having trained intensively with up to five sessions a week and regular runs up to 12k each.

"Brendan was a good-humoured opponent who kept me on my toes as we traded punches. In the end it became a closely fought scrap which I could tell from the cheers of the 400 or so in the crowd that they found exhilarating.

"I appreciate the ongoing support and commitment from all who buy tickets to see me box.”

Knee continued: “There isn’t much time for anything else with the boxing and the day job with a Leeds law firm.

"I’ve just completed a degree apprenticeship at Leeds City College and should therefore shortly be qualifying as fully-fledged legal executive, lawyer even.

"I’ve a lot of potential with a quality pedigree from championship kickboxing and now an excellent record winning boxing matches so I’m hoping to get a professional boxing contract within the next year.”

Former Hemsworth Community College student Knee had been self-funding his boxing.

"The generosity of my two sponsors has enabled me to improve,” Danny added.

"Many thanks to Punisher Boxing & Fitness, Lync Boxing Academe, Lync Active and ABLE K9 Pet Supplies. I remain grateful to my family, especially my older brother who’s always put his hand in his pocket to help with boxing fees and kit.

"It’s an expensive game so I’d be grateful for any extra sponsorship.”

Anyone who would like to assist Danny can contact him via his Facebook page Danny Knee or e-mail him at [email protected]