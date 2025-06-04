Hunt’s ‘Trilogy’ fight with Moorcroft tops bill on Wakefield Trinity’s big boxing show

'Trilogy At Trin' is set to be a thrilling boxing show at Wakefield Trinity's ground.

Wakefield Trinity’s DIY Kitchens Stadium is set to stage the city’s biggest ever boxing show with an exciting card topped off by a title fight for home boy Dom Hunt.

Tickets are now on sale for ‘Trilogy at Trin’, which takes place on the pitch on Saturday, July 12.

Headlining the night is a clash for the prestigious WBA European Super Welterweight title between Hunt and James Moorcroft while there will be a full undercard of explosive match-ups featuring top local and national talent.

With Wakefield fast becoming a hotbed of boxing talent it is the next step to put on such a big show set to attract a big crowd ready to roar o the local boys in action.

Dom Hunt is thrilled to be headlining a big boxing show in his Wakefield home city.

Top of the bill is Wakefield pro Hunt, who has made his way up the ranks and set for a thrilling fight if his previous two clashes with Wigan’s Moorcroft are anything to go by.

The two combatants fought out a draw in a Commonwealth and English title eliminator last December then met again in March when history repeated itself.

It was another draw, although many observers had Hunt down as the winner. It was a close contest, however, and these two well matched opponents get to do it all over again at ‘Trilogy at Trin’ when thrills are guaranteed.

Hunt now boasts a record of 16 pro wins, with just one defeat and the two draws with Moorcroft.

He is thrilled to be headlining a big show in his home city and said: "Absolutely buzzing to be fighting on the pitch, in a stadium show in my home city for a WBA title.

"It’s going to be the proudest moment of my career walking out in front of a home crowd for the first time as a professional. Thank you to everyone who’s made this possible it’s going to be an absolutely huge night."

On his second draw with Moorcroft at Bolton Stadium, he said on social media: "Thought I did more than enough to get the win (again) but rather than dwell on the negatives, I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who spent their hard earned money to come and support.

"The atmosphere nearly blew the roof off of the arena and it was a pleasure to fight in front of such an amazing crowd, thank you all so much.

“Feel like I should have a new belt to add to the collection but I will be back soon ready to chase more titles. I hope we put on an entertaining fight for you all and you all got your moneys worth.”

Tickets for ‘Trilogy At Trinity’ are available from: https://wttickets.fixturesdigital.com/events/trilogy-at-trin-the-fight-of-the-summer