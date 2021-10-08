Impressive Trinity boxer Hussain wins national title

A national championship triumph had not come the way of a Wakefield boxer since Sam Clark (White Rose ABC) in 2014. But now up step 12-year-old Hussain Zaman to fill the void, winning the 54kg England Boxing National Schools Championships. He beat five other boxers along the way in a series of stunning performances that have made him a worthy champion. Hussain’s journey started in August when he defeated J Parker (Northallerton) in the semi-finals of the Yorkshire Championships. He returned to Bridlington the following Sunday to face unbeaten Bradford boxer Lekai Depass (Laisterdyke) in the county final and was crowned Yorkshire Champion after a superb display. The first was a closely scored round, but the second was dominated by Hussain who seemed to overpower his opponent. He took his foot off the pedal for the third round and out jabbed his opponent to take a unanimous decision. After having the next weekend off, Hussain and his team travelled to Nottingham on September 18 to face the East Midlands champion in the quarter-final of the Nationals where he produced a punch perfect performance, stopping Arthur McDonagh, from the Prospects club in the second round. The stage was then set for a weekend of top class amateur boxing at the impressive Vertu Motors Arena, in Newcastle, which was host to the semis and final of the nationals. Hussain was drawn against Fletcher Welch, of the famous West Ham Boys Club, on the Saturday in the semi-final and after a scrappy, hard fought bout Hussain came out victorious via a split decision. Sunday morning arrived and another trip up the A1 for the finals with Hussain set to face Rocky McGuire, from Macclesfield), for the big prize this time. With a well-executed game plan, the Wakefield youngster made sure there was no doubt about the winner this time and he won the bout comfortably to become the unbeaten (6-0) National Champion via a unanimous decision.