IN PICTURES: Images from White Rose Boxing Club's successful show

Wakefield-based White Rose Boxing Club staged a show in which 15 of their young boxers took part – and here’s images from the successful event.

The event took place at Cross Gates WMC and raised £2,500 to help White Rose’s much loved coach James Sharp who at just 40 years old is fighting pancreatic cancer.

Ben England with a trophy after jointly being awarded Fight of the Afternoon at the White Rose Boxing show.

Ben England with a trophy after jointly being awarded Fight of the Afternoon at the White Rose Boxing show. Photo: submitted

The White Rose Boxing Club line-up for their successful show at Cross Gates WMC.

The White Rose Boxing Club line-up for their successful show at Cross Gates WMC. Photo: submitted

Bronson Hall with the Yorkshire Junior Challenge 48kg belt he won.

Bronson Hall with the Yorkshire Junior Challenge 48kg belt he won. Photo: submitted

Harley Hill-Hands was awarded Home Boxer of the Afternoon.

Harley Hill-Hands was awarded Home Boxer of the Afternoon. Photo: submitted

