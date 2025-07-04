Knottingley teenage talent Reef Vaughan impresses in major show bout

Reef Vaughan with opponent Scotty Hemingway and promoter Scott McHugh. Picture: Ali Alzie Aljabiry

A teenage boxer from the Raw Boxing Academy in Knottingley and his opponent from Dewsbury’s Team Agoge stole the show on the recent McHugh’s promotions event in Leeds.

The performance of the two highly promising West Yorkshire boxers was described as the ‘most exciting, exhilarating and heart-warming display of courage and skill that two young lads could possibly offer in a bout’, writes James Bovington.

Neither Raw’s Reef Vaughan nor Agoge’s Scotty Hemingway appeared at all fazed by the occasion. The two 14-year-olds boxed energetically over the three two-minute rounds accompanied by enthusiastic chants of support from the good-natured crowd.

The clearly closely fought match was judged a draw, allowing Reef and Scotty to share the junior title belt presented by West Yorkshire promoter and bare-knuckle fighter Scott McHugh.

"We’re very proud of our tough, talented and brave young son Reef who along with his opponent Scotty showed just how well young teenagers can box when they’re both totally dedicated to the sport,” said Reef’s mum Claire Horton.

"Reef was getting bullied so started boxing to learn self-defence. He’s come such a long way and now eats, sleeps and breathes the sport. Our little champion.

"We’re also highly appreciative of the quality coaching provided by trainer Reece Murray who works tirelessly helping Reef improve. In the end it’s Reef’s commitment which paid off.”

Reef explained: “I take it one fight at a time. “I enjoyed boxing Scotty and getting to know him. He gave me a war and everyone was respectful.

"It was good to meet a boy my age who enjoys a good scrap and who like me wants a career in boxing. It’s the very best sport a young boy can get involved in.”

Trainer Murray – himself a successful bareknuckle boxer – was pleased with the way Reef performed.

"This bout showed Reef has class and potential,’ he said.

"He’s been with us for about a year and is undefeated in three bouts. Reef’s already back in the gym preparing for the rematch as early as October.

"People were impressed as the boys shook hands afterwards. They were in good spirits and neither contested the result. Afterwards they were sitting together phones out discussing the bout.

"Both are positive quality role models for children their age and younger. Reef typifies the young warrior we’re proud to produce at Raw.”

Nathan Wilson, 23, also represented Raw in Leeds and gave what Murray described as ‘a clinical dominant performance’ in his defeat of Max Brown by first round stoppage.

Wilson himself was delighted, stating that this win boosted his confidence for his title fight on another local promotion in the autumn.

Contact Claire Horton at [email protected] or message Fee Fee Claire Horton on Facebook if you are interested in sponsoring Reef. For general information about Raw Boxing Academy contact Reece Murray at [email protected] or via Facebook Messenger.