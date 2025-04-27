Normanton boxer Max Clark has professional future all mapped out

Max Clark is progressing well towards becoming a professional boxing champion. Picture: James Bovington

Boxer Max Clark showed the progress he is making with an impressive victory on a Leeds show.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Normanton 17-year-old is proud to “have ditched the vest and the headguard” and showing his potential by defeating an opponent 12 years his senior, writes James Bovington.

Former Featherstone Academy student Clark said: “I dominated the fight. I got my opponent Danny Longsworth under control quickly and the referee stopped the fight in the second round after I’d hurt him with a powerful head shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was my first time boxing without a headguard and frankly I felt liberated and proud at how hard I can punch. It was exhilarating.

"That’s what the sport’s about. Danny was fine actually. I called him the day after to check.

"There’s rivalry obviously but sharing the ring creates a bond. We’re all athletes keen to ensure people love our sport.”

Max’s next bout is this Saturday on the Haynes Promotions show when he is aiming to win decisively again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve been boxing for seven years. I’m not interested in easy bouts, so I’ve been in real wars,” he explained.

"I was a pretty good footballer and scouted by Sheffield United, but I was in love with boxing from my first time in a gym. I packed in football when I began sparring although I still enjoy it.

"I’ve sparred the best amateurs and some pros all over England.

"All athletes make sacrifices, but it’s drummed into us fighters from an early age that our sport requires total dedication to a rigorous training schedule. My mates and my girlfriend know that when I’m in fight training camp I’ll be ultra strict about everything, what I eat and drink obviously but even how I spend my time, although I always make time to walk our two dogs.”

Clark has his future boxing career mapped out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unlicensed boxing operates outside the scope of England Boxing and allows boxers unlikely to become professionals the opportunity to make money from ticket sales and build a local fanbase.

"It’s allowing me to meet experienced boxers who’ve developed distinctive styles of fighting over the years, but I’ll likely fight in England Boxing’s elite amateurs before I turn professional.

"I want to be a well-known pro boxer. A champion who headline major events such as last May’s packed-out amateur tournament at the Eco Power stadium in Doncaster.

"The atmosphere was amazing and to cap it all I won my bout. I sold 75 tickets but that increased to105 for the recent Leeds show. My fanbase is growing. No matter how good a boxer you are selling tickets is essential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bareknuckle fighter Anthony Holmes is Clark’s boxing coach and Brad Foster at Unique Fitness, in Normanton, is both his strength and conditioning coach and his boss as apprentice Clark prepares a level three diploma to qualify as a personal trainer.

He said: “Max has been with us eight months and he’s growing into the role which will get easier the more he learns.

"I only hear good things about him, and he can be left alone to do the job safely. I trust the boy’s judgement.”

It also helps that dad Paul is “110% behind Max because he himself is 110% dedicated to boxing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When he started boxing aged 10, we agreed that he’d become the best by being fully committed. He’s keeping his side of the bargain so I’m keeping mine.

"I’m happy to be at his beck and call and we’re excited for the future. But I’ll be glad once he’s passed his driving test.”

All elite athletes require sponsorship. Most professional boxers have other jobs. Clark is ‘massively thankful to sponsors Spencers Civil Engineering, Siam Sports Therapy, Calder Windows, Future Proof Accounting and Unique Fitness Gym.

He added: “I intend to prove they’ve made a wise investment. I’d be grateful if any future potential sponsors contacted my dad on 07780 997870.”