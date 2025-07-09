Normanton boxing star Farrah Cunniff earns third prestigious Haringey title
The White Rose Boxing Club star previously won in the junior categories, but is now the senior Haringey Box Cup champion in her first year in the senior ranks.
Farrah and her coach, Sherri Walker, travelled down to London as part of team Yorkshire again and were pleased that Farrah's category had a lot of entries in it for a change, meaning she had three bouts across three days.
The 19-year-old won each contest unanimously with excellent performances throughout and delivered counts in her usual fashion, showing destructive power.
Farrah beat Carys Mainwaring again in her tough semi-final, having beaten her once in the Yorkshire v RAF duel.
Carys is the Welsh champion and on the GB pathway so it was a good accomplishment for the Normanton boxer to claim such a scalp – and for the second time.
In the quarter-final and the final she beat opponents that she had not previously faced and boxed better and better as the days went on.
She won gold for the third time consecutively, having missed the championships due to a broken nose, and the White Rose team was pleased to see her back in full force.
"We are extremely pleased with Farrah,” said coach Sherri.
"She has since been invited onto the England pathway again in hopes she gets a chance to represent the country.
"Farrah has also been invited by Team GB to spar their team. Fingers crossed that she is on the team in her own rights soon, but she is on the path to greatness for sure.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.