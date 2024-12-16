Normanton boxing star Farrah Cunniff strikes gold to make it hat-trick of International Winter Box Cup successes

Normanton’s brilliant young boxer Farrah Cunniff has enjoyed more success in an international event.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farrah, now, won her 10th gold medal since joining the Wakefield-based White Rose Boxing Club, when representing Yorkshire Boxing at the England Boxing International Women's Winter Box Cup.

In the competition held at Leigh Leisure Centre the Normanton teenager won her semi-final in typical Cunniff fashion with a devastating second round stoppage over the current England Youth National Champion and England representative from the weight above Farrah's usual weight class (63kg), Tallulah Pulling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farrah then boxed in her 25th bout, securing a unanimous points win against another very credible opponent in Amelia Barker again at under 63kg.

Farrah Cunniff lands a punch in the England Boxing International Women's Winter Box Cup.

This is the third time running Farrah has been selected to represent Yorkshire in the Women's Winter Box Cup and her third time bringing home gold from this competition.

However, this was her first time moving up to 63kg due to there being little opposition at her class at 60kg at her age.

Farrah is now looking forward to making her debut as a senior in January and aims to win gold at the National Amateur Championships this season, hopefully to gain selection for England or even Team GB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has her sights set on a pro career, but all in good time when she has collected everything there is to win in the amateur ranks.

The Women’s Winter Box Cup debuted in 2018 to great acclaim, ensuring an annual spot on the competition calendar.

More than 160 boxers took part in the maiden event from various countries including Ireland, Latvia, Holland, New Zealand, Spain, Jersey and England.

Shona Whitwell won the belt for the competition’s best boxer, while World and European Youth champion Gemma Richardson also participated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the box cup has gone from strength to strength with the likes of Cindy Ngamba and Sunniva Hosftad going on to become Olympians.

The women and girls-only event – which was the first of its type in the UK when established – is open to juniors, youth and elite boxers aiming to help develop the strength in depth of women’s boxing and also act as an inspiration to any women and girls wishing to get involved in the sport.