Normanton's Farrah Cunniff adds another national title to her impressive boxing achievements

Farrah, from Normanton, lost narrowly to fellow national champion Tallulah Pulling when moving up a weight division in a top of the bill contest on White Rose Boxing Club’s show at Unity Hall.

But it was back to business in the England Boxing Women's Winter Box Cup when 16-year-old Farrah came home with a gold medal – to add to the England National Development Under 60kg championship won in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farrah proved too powerful for her first opponent in the semi-finals when she came up with an inside the distance stoppage victory.

Farrah Cunniff shows off her latest gold medal when pictured with her coach, Sherri Walker at the NABGC finals.

The final was a tougher test, but the Normanton girl earned a deserved unanimous points decision to mark a big success when representing the region in her Yorkshire vest for the first time.

She was one of only two girls to win for Yorkshire in a tough competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After this success Farrah then got a call to box in the finals of the National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs Championships (NABGCs) just 12 hours beforehand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

White Rose Boxing Club's national gold medalist Farrah Cunniff.

She took the bout against an opponent with more than double her experience and won gold for the fourth time this season, after only having been boxing a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Farrah is on absolute fire and although she narrowly missed out on the belt on our show, her achievements this year have more than accounted for it,” said Farrah’s coach at White Rose Sherri Walker.

"She plans on challenging for the belt again in a couple of months when we have worked on some things in the gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She will also box in the National Youth Championships after Christmas, which is a chance for her to be put on the England Boxing Talent Pathway and potentially represent the country.

"There’s great things to come in the rest of the season for Farrah and the whole team at White Rose.”

Advertisement Hide Ad