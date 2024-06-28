Normanton's Farrah Cunniff adds to successes with second Haringey Box Cup triumph
The Haringey Box Cup is one of the biggest events of its type in Europe with a list of boxers who have gone onto great things making their mark here in past years.
The list of winners already included Normanton’s Farrah from 2023 and she came up with a repeat success when winning gold for the second year running, this time beating a Norwegian opponent, delivering three standing counts and winning a unanimous verdict from five judges' scorecards.
Farrah moved up a weight class to 63kg this year and represented Yorkshire again, who also drew for best team at Haringey, winning three golds.
White Rose also had Ania Kot competing in the 60kg category. She was Farrah's opponent in last year’s Haringey final and made strides again when coming up with a fantastic stoppage victory in the quarter-finals.
However, Ania drew England number one national champion Tiah Ayton in the semis and unfortunately bowed out.
Jack Kirkaldy also competed, but fell short in his semi-final when he drew another England number one, but nonetheless both did the club proud with their performances.
It was also great to see Ania and Farrah, who had previously boxed each other four times, compete side by side as teammates. And it was a great way to close the season with White Rose looking forward to accomplishing even more next year.