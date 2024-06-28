Normanton's Farrah Cunniff adds to successes with second Haringey Box Cup triumph

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

White Rose Boxing Club’s Farrah Cunniff delivered once again when she led a contingent of boxers from the Wakefield club taking part in the prestigious Haringey Box Cup event.

The Haringey Box Cup is one of the biggest events of its type in Europe with a list of boxers who have gone onto great things making their mark here in past years.

The list of winners already included Normanton’s ​Farrah from 2023 and she came up with a repeat success when winning gold for the second year running, this time beating a Norwegian opponent, delivering three standing counts and winning a unanimous verdict from five judges' scorecards.

Farrah moved up a weight class to 63kg this year and represented Yorkshire again, who also drew for best team at Haringey, winning three golds.

Farrah Cunniff is a double Haringey Box Cup winner.

White Rose also had Ania Kot competing in the 60kg category. She was Farrah's opponent in last year’s Haringey final and made strides again when coming up with a fantastic stoppage victory in the quarter-finals.

However, Ania drew England number one national champion Tiah Ayton in the semis and unfortunately bowed out.

Jack Kirkaldy also competed, but fell short in his semi-final when he drew another England number one, but nonetheless both did the club proud with their performances.

