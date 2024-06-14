Normanton's Max Clark out to be top of class after juggling boxing with GCSEs
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sixteen-year-old Max has been training as an amateur boxer for five years now and has won eight of his 13 contests. including an impressive showing at Doncaster, writes James Bovington.
"The atmosphere was amazing and to cap it all I won my bout,” he said.
"I sold about 75 tickets and had massive support. My opponent was a strong lad who turned out to be a tricky southpaw.
"My original opponent had pulled out, so I’d had to move up a weight to 65kg for the bout.
"I’m the first boxer in my family so it’s all great experience.”
Dad Paul is his son’s biggest supporter. He said: “It was some night at the Doncaster show with lots of support for Max.
"I’m obviously proud of him and how hard he works day in and day out to be the best he can be. Now on to September’s challenges.”
Max is grateful to his father’s efforts in helping him become the best boxer he can be.
He added: “My dad is my number one supporter. He’s been with me through all of it travelling up and down the country for fights and sparring. I couldn’t have achieved anything without him.
"I love boxing because of the training pushes me to my limits and the buzz a boxer gets on winning is amazing.
"I know I have the potential to reach the top and I plan to become a professional boxer in 2026 when I’m 18.
"Meanwhile, I’ll be starting an apprentice personal trainer course in September.
“I’m also grateful to my sponsors Spencers Civil Engineering, Siam Sports Therapy, the MAC Stores and Unique Fitness Gym Normanton. I intend to prove that they’ve made a wise investment.”
According to trainer Dave Adamson at Doncaster’s LA Boxing Academy Mix is totally committed and dedicated to the sport having been with them for a relatively short time but arriving well schooled.
He said: “He has all the attributes to go far, is tall and rangey for his weight.
"We’ll be looking to push Max on in the new amateur season from September, ironing out any bad habits and keeping him busy boxing initially at the regional development championships.”