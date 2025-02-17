Maisy Wardle jumps for joy after her win.Maisy Wardle jumps for joy after her win.
PICTURE GALLERY: Images from White Rose Boxing Club's latest show

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 10:00 BST
White Rose Boxing Club staged their latest show in memory of their late coach James Sharp with boxers coming from all over England, plus Scotland and Wales.

The successful event took place at Castleford’s Lock Lane Sports Centre and saw young boxers display some tremendous skills while everyone remembered the coach who passed away in December.

Here’s a look at some images from the show:

Jeremiah McDonagh had his first skills bout.

1. White Rose Boxing show

Jeremiah McDonagh had his first skills bout. Photo: submitted

William Bretherton looks upward after winning his bout.

2. White Rose Boxing show

William Bretherton looks upward after winning his bout. Photo: submitted

Tommy Hale in action.

3. White Rose Boxing show

Tommy Hale in action. Photo: submitted

Tommy Hale has his hand raised after his impressive skills bout.

4. White Rose Boxing show

Tommy Hale has his hand raised after his impressive skills bout. Photo: submitted

