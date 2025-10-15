PICTURE GALLERY: White Rose boxers in action in national championships and club show

The national quarter-finals were held at Bridlington on Sunday and saw three of the Wakefield club’s youngsters in action.

All of them did the club proud with two, Kenzee Liversidge and Henry Dolan, going through.

First up for White Rose in the national quarter-finals was Kenzee in the junior B category (2009) at 52kg and he came out with a 4-1 split points win after a much improved performance from last time out.

Next up was Henry at 63kg in the junior A category (2010) and he stole the show with a brilliant display that brought a second round stoppage victory.

Both of them move on to next week’s national semi finals hosted by England Boxing in Kettering.

Jack Taylor also boxed in the youth 51kg category and was drawn against a boxer he had previously been stopped by in the first round, giving him the only defeat on his record.

Jack showed a massive improvement this time, taking the bout the distance, but he ultimately lost in a unanimous points decision.

"Overall we are over the moon with the performances of the boxers this weekend,” said White Rose Boxing coach Sherri Walker.

"Hopefully we will come home with two golds next weekend, but both Kenzee and Henry have secured a bronze at minimum, which is a great achievement.”

White Rose also staged a successful home show at the weekend.

“We only had a handful of boxers on as we had some boys busy in championships and also some who are near impossible to match now they are open class boxers,” explained Sherri.

"However, we did have four boxers in skills bouts, including Brooke Blakey, Charlie Pritchard, Alex Hartley and Ellis Harding.

"We had two White Rose boxers going head to head again, Tommy Hale and Alfie James, with Alfie ultimately taking a unanimous decision.

"We also had Billy Rogerson in his first scored bout winning unanimously and also taking Home Boxer of the Afternoon.

"Cameron Musson, our only current male senior boxer, closed the show with a dominant unanimous win.”

