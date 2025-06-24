The club held it at Belle Isle WMC, Leeds, for the first time and it proved a great venue to stage a full card of 16 bouts.

The line-up including a lot of White Rose’s new faces, giving them a chance to be on a home show in a strong competitive team.

Most of the elite boxers sat out with Box Cups approaching and this gave the more novice boxers a chance to shine.

Aidan Perry, aged 17, from Barnsley; Kassey Dibbassey, 16, from Wakefield; Kenzee Liversidge, 15, from Hemsworth; Alfie James, 12, from Barnsley; Connor Bruines, 15, from Wakefield; Brooke Blakey, 14, from Castleford, all made their home show debuts either in skills or bouts.

White Rose also had a few regular faces, including Albie Tillotson, 11, from Wakefield; Tommy Hale, 12, from Normanton; Alan Doherty, 12, from Selby; Alfie Sweeting, 12, from Tingley; and Ben England, 18, from Skelmanthorpe all in great toe to toe bouts representing the club with pride.

In terms of decisions it was not the club’s best to date, but every boxer did White Rose proud and in true 50/50 bouts, many being rematches, they knew every bout was going to be a coin toss.

The club also gave a few spots to some local clubs, including an elite belt bout between two top local amateurs in Ahmed Jama (Riley’s) and Henry Marshall (Legions), with Jama ultimately winning.

Top of the bill was a controversial bout with two White Rose boxers facing each other for the vacant 54kg Yorkshire Junior Challenge Belt.

Mckenzie Hartley, 15, from Castleford, took on Kenzee Liversidge, 15, from Hemsworth and it was a cracking contest, with coaches Sherry Walker and Cain Adams going head to head in the corner.

Ultimately Kenzee Liversidge and Sherri came out victorious with a unanimous win after a stand-out performance, but they are well aware that they did not get McKenzie at his best as they had seen him box much better.

"Both boys showed a great example to the younger boxers and to the spectators and to the sport in general proving you can go head to head with a teammate and the world won’t stop turning,” said Sherri.

"Both boys showed respect and it was a fantastic bout, which would have been a shame not to happen.

"Alan Doherty was awarded the Biggest Heart award in memory of James Sharp and Kenzee Liversidge was awarded best home boxer of the night in memory of Tony Steel, chosen by our recent national champion Bobby James Francis as well as our ex-amateur now pro star Dom Hunt.”

Kenzee Liversidge and opponent Mckenzie Hartley take the applause after a cracking highlight bout.

Aidan Perry made his home show debut.