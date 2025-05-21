PICTURE GALLERY: White Rose boxers put on a show with some impressive performances

The Wakefield club had Isla Hall, aged 10, from Bradford at 33kg boxing in her final skills contest and she will now move into scoring bouts before boxing in the Hull Box Cup in June.

They also had Jeremiah McDonagh, aged 10, at 35kg, from Barnsley, in another skills contest which he was brilliant in.

He will also be representing the club in the Hull Box Cup when moving onto bouts.

Next up White Rose had Bobby Hall, aged 13, from Bradford at 40kg making his home show debut against a good lad from the prestigious Steel City Gym in Sheffield.

Bobby came away with a unanimous win after a dominant performance.

Following his sister Isla and brother Bobby, next came Bronson Hall, aged 15, moving up another weight to 50kg challenging Batley's Max Ware for the 50kg Junior Challenge Belt.

Bronson was exceptional and came out with a unanimous win, making him now both the 48kg and 50 Yorkshire Junior Challenge Belt holder simultaneously. A great night for the Hall family and the club alike.

White Rose’s Maisy Wardle, aged 14, from Castleford, boxed a game girl from Anfield in a 46kg contest and came out on the wrong end of the decision but gave a great account of herself.

McKenzie Hartley was next up (aged 15, from Castleford, at 54kg) in a rematch against Junior Holden, a well accomplished lad from Athletic.

McKenzie boxed well and both lads landed some heavy ammunition but McKenzie ultimately came out on the wrong end of a split decision.

Coach and ex-amateur champion Cain Adams was last up for White Rose as he competed for the 71Kg Elite Yorkshire Challenge Belt in memory of the club’s late coach and friend James Sharp.

Cain sported James’ nickname "Sharpy" on his shorts and left it all in the ring, showing the boxers exactly what we expect of them as he came out victorious with a unanimous win against an equally game and experienced opponent from Riley's.

“Cain boxed in a weight class 11kg heavier than his natural boxing weight after eight years in retirement, but did more than enough to get the job done, which was amazing for the boxers to witness and a great example to them,” said White Rose coach Sherri Walker.

"He wore purple in reference to pancreatic cancer awareness.

“White Rose Boxer of the Night was awarded to Cain after his stand-out performance.

“The show was held in association with Bateson's Boxing Academy in Leeds and they had some excellent contests on also."

“We have another show coming up this Saturday – the final show of the season at Belle Isle Working Men's Club, commencing at 1.30pm where more of the team will get the chance to perform.

"We have two of our boys actually facing each other for the 54kg Junior Yorkshire Challenge Belt – McKenzie Hartley v Kenzie Liversidge.

"Both Kenzies are looking forward to showing the younger boxers and spectators alike what the sport of boxing is okay about by facing none other than a teammate for the vacant belt and show sportsmanship regardless of the decision.”

White Rose boxing show Cain Adams is the winner of the 71Kg Elite Yorkshire Challenge Belt.

White Rose boxing show Bronson Hall won the 50kg Junior Challenge Belt.

White Rose boxing show Bobby Hall is declared the winner.

White Rose boxing show Maisie Wardle in action.