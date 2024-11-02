Pontefract boxer Kurt Jackson wins Commonwealth title

Kurt Jackson won the Commonwealth Youth lightweight title.

​Pontefract professional boxer Kurt Jackson took a major step up in his career when he became the Commonwealth Youth lightweight champion in a thrilling contest.

​An outstanding display saw the former SYD Ringside amateur stun Scottish super-lightweight champion Martin Crossan in an away fight.

Crossan had won nine of his 10 bouts and was confident of adding another title in a Glasgow contest, but met his match in the 23-year-old Ponte man with a point of his own to prove after a defeat in his previous contest.

Against all odds Jackson was in charge from the first bell in the top of the bill fight, boxing well and making the Scotsman look ordinary.

He had to work hard to stay on top, but went on to record a convincing win in a contest that went the full 10 rounds.

Jackson is now in line for a step up in his career after beating an opponent who had been tipped for big things when winning his first eight pro bouts.

Kurt started boxing at SYD Ringside, Knottingley, with who he had more than 50 bouts.

Although he now boasts a record of six wins and two losses in the pro ranks he still works full-time at TK Maxx, in Knottingley, and is looking for any sponsors who can help him go further in the sport.

He shows his dedication to boxing by training seven days a week and has always been a good prospect according to his former coach at amateur level Pedro Carragher.

He said: “Kurt came to my gym when he was about nine years old and as soon as I saw this lad I knew he was a champion.

“Three years ago I took him to Michael Marsden’s gym in Rothwell were I used to box over 20 years ago.

“Kurt’s been unfortunate with injuries over the last couple of years, but took this opportunity with both hands.

“An easy win against a top opponent puts him in great stead for a bigger picture.

"Kurt’s only two losses were against massive world prospects at super lightweight and welterweight, but he got offered his latest opportunity four weeks ago at his natural lightweight.

“He is also looking for sponsorship so he can cut back on work and concentrate on the fight game.

“"He has always been a class act. He’s the real deal in boxing and deserves a chance."