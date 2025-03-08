Pontefract pro boxer Kurt Jackson steps up again to retain Commonwealth title

Kurt Jackson beat Martin Crossan a second time to retain the Commonwealth Youth lightweight title.

​Pontefract professional boxer Kurt Jackson is weighing up his options after another impressive performance that saw him retain his Commonwealth Youth lightweight title in Scotland.

After winning the title in a thrilling away fight against Scottish super-lightweight champion Martin Crossan in October Jackson returned north of the border for a rematch and came away successful at the Caledonia Gladiators Arena, in East Kilbride.

After getting a unanimous decision in their previous meeting it was a closer fight this time with a desperate Crossan looking for revenge to get his career back on track.

It went the 10 round distance again and proved another thriller with the 23-year-old Pontefract fighter getting the verdict on a split decision to retain his title.

He now has an option to defend the crown again or try to move up the English and British boxing rankings via a different route.

Jackson deserves to be able to fight a little closer to home after making the journey to Scotland for his last two contests, although he has admitted he relishes being the "away" fighter.

After his latest victory he said: "Buzzing to get the win in the away corner up in Scotland again.

"Big thank you to everyone that's shown support, I really do appreciate it.

"Excited for whatever’s next and hopefully get some more news soon."

Jackson is a former Knottingley SYD Ringside amateur who had more than 50 amateur fights for the club.

He now has a record of seven wins and two losses in the professional ranks – with both defeats coming against highly rated prospects at the higher weights of super lightweight and welterweight.

A natural lightweight, he has now returned to his best division and will be looking for a further step up in 2025.

His title opponent Crossan was himself a rated young fighter who had won his first eight fights and had a record of nine from 10 before meeting his match in Jackson, who trains at the Bodymania Fitness Centre, in Rothwell, run by Michael Marsden.

Jackson works in Knottingley and is looking for potential sponsors who would like to help him go as high as he can in the professional ranks.