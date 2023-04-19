VIP Promotions, in association with A Moughrbel, put on the event in front of nearly 800 spectators and what a show it was with an eight-fight card that included three Wakefield boxers, two of which were making their debuts.

Up first was Andrea Cikalleshi opening the show on his debut and on his birthday in front of the many fans that came to support him.

He put in a great first performance, winning on points 40-35 and dropping his opponent in the second round.

Wakefield boxers and their trainers (from left) Ric Bennett, Jordan Grayston, Abed , Darren Smith and Andrea Cikalleshi.

The second Wakefield boxer was Darren Smith and he beat a tough durable opponent on points in what was his third fight.

Last but not least, Wakefield’s Jordan Grayston stepped up for his debut against another tough boxer who was involved in his 50th bout.

Sticking to the plan, he did his job, winning the bout on points.

It was a great night for Wakefield with all three fighters winning, the venue was happy, boxers happy, spectators happy and promoter happy, so much so that they have booked the venue again for June 10.

Boxing in Wakefield has never been in such a healthy place with the amateur clubs all doing great things, whether it be Wakefield Trinity ABC, White Rose, Kettlethorpe and now there is a ladder for the local boxers into the professional game.

