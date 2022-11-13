Wakefield ABC's Andrea Cikalleshi setting out on professional boxing career

Andrea Cikalleshi (Cika), 22, whose family is originally from Albania, is turning professional with a bright career ahead of him.

Cika was born in Italy and was a keen footballer there before injury changed his sporting path, leading to him taking up boxing.

Again this was nearly cut short when covid hit Italy in 2020 with all the gyms shutting their doors, but Andrea’s new found love of boxing was not going to be put on hold when he took the massive decision to pack his bags and board a plane to England where he has a few family members living in Wakefield.

Wakefield Trinity ABC's Andrea Cikalleshi signs professional forms.

Andrea got a job, got a base then set out looking for a boxing club which led him to the Trinity door after some recommendations.

"Knocking on the door one Thursday night with broken English Andrea was stood there telling us he was here to be a professional boxer, something that has been said to us a million times,” explained Trinity ABC’s Ric Bennett.

"After a little explaining that he needed to box amateur first he replied ‘you want 100% I give you 1000%’ and fast forward time he definitely did as promised.

"Working a 6-2 shift in a warehouse, Andrea’s training was running 4am before work four times a week and training four times a week after work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea went on to have six amateur bouts where it was quickly realised his style was definitely more suited for the pro game, so meetings quickly took place between Abed, his now manager/trainer, and Ric, his trainer, to set out a plan for the boxer’s future.

The application was sent to the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofc) where he was invited to meet the board for an interview which he successfully passed. All that is left to do is his medicals then it is all systems go.

"The medicals are extremely expensive so we are looking for companies or individuals to sponsor Andrea to help him achieve his dreams of one day reaching the top,” added Ric.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One thing we can promise is this lad is going to be in extremely entertaining fights and his work ethic will never be in question.”