Wakefield-based boxer Andrea Cikalleshi ready for second professional fight

Originally from Albania, Cikalleshi turned professional at the end of 2022 and won his first bout against Kasey Bradnum on the Lightwaves show in April.

"I won my first bout convincingly,’ said Cikalleshi, “Knocking the opponent down with a second round short-left hook.”

Twenty-three-year-old Cikalleshi says: “My relaxation is boxing so training is never difficult, it’s what I enjoy and working at the warehouse allows me to live and funds my training.”

Wakefield-based boxer Andrea Cikalleshi is set for action in his second professional fight. Picture: Becky Little

Sentiments echoed by his management team at Wakefield’s ‘Guts Over Fear’ gym of Abid Moughrbel and Ric Bennett who stated: “Andrea never lets anything get in the way of training.

"He’s regular, reliable, totally committed to his boxing. He has a great future in the professional ranks.”

Cikalleshi, who began boxing at 16 and progressed through the amateurs, explained: "I like everything about boxing and I’ve found a home with a warm welcome at the gym and amongst the boxing community in Wakefield.

"Covid delayed my progress, but also made me more determined than ever to be a boxer.

"Sometimes it’s difficult to find opponents but I’m keen to have as many fights as I can as soon as I can hoping to progress from four to six rounds by the end of the year.”

Like most boxers setting out Cikalleshi needs more sponsors.