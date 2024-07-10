Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Wakefield-based boxer Jasmina Zapotoczna has taken a major step up in her career after winning the World Boxing Association International belt in a high profile contest in London.

In a career-best performance Polish-born Zapotoczna sprang what many considered an upset as she beat the previously unbeaten Maisey Rose Courtney in a flyweight bout at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday night.

Zapotoczna, who lives in Wakefield and has British nationality, has a record of eight wins and just one defeat, and was a clear victor, taking a unanimous decision after showing a strong defence and producing some sharp counter punching.

In the process she claimed the vacant World Boxing Association international flyweight crown as the judges scored the contest 98-92, 97-93, and 96-94.

New WBA International flyweight champion Jasmina Zapotoczna with her corner team at the Copper Box Arena, in London, including top pro boxing prospect Callum Simpson (right).

It was a Matchroom promotion and is likely to lead to even bigger fights with the Hearn team impressed with 30-year-old Jasmina’s performance against their highly rated prospect.

Despite Courtney being the 1-4 favourite to win, with Zapotoczna 3-1, the Wakefield fighter upset those odds as she boxed skilfully from the opening minute, using her feet and greater reach to big effect to land more punches.

Courtney struggled to close the distance for much of the contest and only had some moderate success in the closing rounds with Zapotoczna a convincing winner.

Jasmina described winning the title as “nothing short of a dream come true”.

She said: “Winning the WBA International flyweight title is an incredible feeling, one that words can barely capture.

"Every minute of training, sweat and struggle has paid off. I’ve poured my heart and soul into boxing and all that hard work was rewarded.

"When the final bell rang and my hand was raised in victory the rush of emotions was overwhelming. Pride, joy and relief all blended together in that unforgettable moment.

“Thank you to everyone who believed in me and stood by my side."

Jasmina is grateful to the team that helps her in her career, including manager Kevin Maree, coach Mark Hurley and his Dicky’s Gym team in Batley, cornerman Stevie Conway and fellow professional boxer Callum Simpson who was in her corner on the big night.

She also thanked sponsors Solar Xpress UK, Morley Glass, Ebanie Bridges, Estabulo Restaurants, Bwell Physiotherapy, Beauty by Aldona, MJW Hair, Body Balance Supplements and Andy Shires.

Jasmina had her first professional bout two years ago, beating Claudia Ferenczi on points, and progressed well with another win in 2022 and points victories in all four of her fights last year.

She was due to meet Courtney in February, but when the fight was cancelled because of an injury suffered by her opponent she took a last minute contest against a substitute in Shannon Ryan at a weight higher and was beaten on points despite putting up a good performance against an opponent who has since fought for the British super flyweight title.