Wakefield Team Trinity boxers Andrea Cikalleshi and Keanan Holford set for action
First up, #Team Trinity’s Andrea Cikalleshi fights on Friday, November 22 at Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford.
He is looking to add another victory to his already perfect record of five wins and no losses.
Now in his third year as a professional, Andrea has dedicated his whole life to boxing, training twice a day, five days a week, while also working two jobs.
The night after his fight, on Saturday, November 23, another of #TeamTrinity’s boxers, Keanan Holford, will be making his second appearance as a professional boxer at Barnsley Metrodome.
Keanan enjoyed a great start to the pro ranks, winning his first fight in July with a mature performance.
He also trains twice a day, five days a week, knowing the old saying, ‘train hard fight easy.’
Andrea and Keanan are now under the new management of WAW Sports Management, who will be guiding them through their careers moving forward.
Keanan and Andrea are both products of Wakefield Trinity Amateur Boxing Club, which is showing younger boxers that there is a path for them to join the pro ranks if they choose.
They are part of a real boom in boxing in Wakefield at the moment.
If anyone wants tickets for the upcoming fights, or if anyone would like to sponsor either boxer, contact trainer Ric via [email protected] or Facebook: Trinity Boxing Club Wakefield. This would be a massive help for them to push on in their careers.