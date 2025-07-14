Wakefield's hometown hero Hunt wins his Trilogy fight to claim European title

Dom Hunt celebrates winning the WBA Continental European Super Welterweight title. Picture: VIP Boxing Promotions

Wakefield boxing hero Dom Hunt thrilled a hometown crowd when he produced a strong performance to finally get the better of Wigan’s James Moorcroft.

The two combatants had fought out two draws in the last year, but it was the Wakefield man who was a decisive winner this time, gaining a unanimous points decision to take the WBA Continental European Super Welterweight title.

Two judges scored the 10-round contest 96-93 to Hunt with a third having him as an even more decisive 99-90 winner.

The fight was the headline bout on the biggest boxing show ever put on in the city, with the action taking place at Wakefield Trinity’s DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Dom Hunt lands a punch in his title fight with James Moorcroft. Picture: VIP Boxing Promotions

There was also a full undercard of explosive match-ups on the show, which was organised by Manchester-based promoter Steve Wood's VIP Promotions, featuring top local and national talent, but it was Hunt who topped the bill and had his fans singing his name and chanting their pride of being from Wakefield and Yorkshire.

The ‘Trilogy at Trin’ headliner lived up to its billing as ‘Hurricane’ Hunt produced an all-action display and made the running.

He felt his way into the bout in the opening round before having more success in the second.

Hunt had to be careful to guard against Moorcroft’s smart jab, but he landed the better and higher volume of punches into the third and fourth as well.

Trilogy At Trin headline action. Picture: VIP Boxing Promotions

The pattern continued with the Wakefield man outworking his opponent, but his opponent still looking dangerous with occasional good shots.

But it turned decisively in Hunt’s favour in round six when he caught his man with a fantastic left hook and knocked him down.

It came towards the end of the round and Moorcroft was able to survive the final 33 seconds.

The Wigan man then showed his conditioning as he was able to make it through the full 10 rounds and even still be a threat, but Hunt was a convincing winner this time.

He now boasts a record of 17 pro wins, with just one defeat and the two previous draws with Moorcroft.

After the fight Hunt said on social media: “We did it Wakey – WBA European champion.

"Teamwork thank you to everyone who made this possible.

"To come to the Wakefield stadium and do the job is amazing.”