Wakefield's Trinity boxers Andrea Cikalleshi and Keanen Holford impress on West Yorkshire show

Trinity duo Andrea Cikalleshi and Keanen Holford were in action in Bradford. Picture: James Bovington

​Two boxers from Wakefield’s Trinity Boxing Club fought on West Yorkshire’s first professional show of the year at the Cedar Court Hotel, in Bradford.

An eight-bout event organised by local promoter Darren Burley was attended by upwards of 500 people, including a Wakefield contingent of well over 100 based on ticket sales, writes James Bovington.

Andrea Cikalleshi and Keanen Holford were involved in two of the bouts of the night and both represented the Trinity club with honour.

"I’m so proud of both Andrea Cikalleshi and Keanan Holford,” said chief coach Ric Bennett.

Andrea Cikalleshi in action against Owen Durnan. Picture: Garry Beevers

"Andrea came away with a draw and should be delighted. He’s been a pro boxer for not quite two years and hadn’t had a bout for 10 months. This was his sixth professional bout and 12th match in total.

"His opponent, Sheffield’s Owen Durnan, is a prospect himself and a vastly experienced former elite amateur.

"He came to box and box they did with Andrea dealing with his first cut owing to a head clash.

"Andrea endured having three bouts cancelled in 2024 and wanted a challenging bout, what we call a 50-50 fight.

Andrea Cikalleshi has his hand raised after drawing with Sheffield's Owen Durnan. Picture: Garry Beevers

"For me it was fight of the night and has set him up perfectly for future challenges. We’ll be waiting for the phone to ring. He’s still undefeated.”

Twenty-five-year-old lightweight southpaw Cikalleshi has trained at Trinity for five years. Manager Wayne Woods was enthusiastic to commend the young fighter who arrived in Wakefield from Albania via Italy.

He explained: “Andrea is easy to work with. He lights up the room with his enthusiasm and now we need to get him boxing as often as possible to keep learning as he keeps progressing.”

Cikalleshi himself was more circumspect about his performance, saying: “I need to work on close up fighting and perfect my body shots.

"I work, I train, I rest. I need to progress quickly. I’m my family’s only athlete and I’ll continue making whatever sacrifices necessary to make family and friends, my team and myself proud.”

His Trinity stablemate, 21-year-old lightweight Keanan Holford joined the paid ranks last spring and won his third professional bout when beating Sheffield’s Karl Sampson on points.

"Sampson’s a very good highly respected boxer who made Keanan earn his win,” said Bennett.

"What impressed me most was how Keanan never let himself be bullied and when Sampson got up close aiming to rough Keanan up our lad showed lots of heart and proved how tough he is.”

Keanan cannot help but have been buoyed up by his supporters, mainly from Eastmoor, who were the noisiest group in attendance with constant shouts of ‘Keanan Wakefield.’

Holford appreciated “the massive support from loyal fans” and said he was proud to have shown that he could handle a trickier opponent than he had faced before.

He added: “I got the job done and will continue boxing opponents with a range of different styles.”

Trinity’s Bennett is keen to thank the whole team, including Wayne Woods Ben Bingham Luke Briggs and Mike Jackson who took care of the fallout from head clashes.

Trinity recently moved to new premises at Millenia Park and anyone interested in training at the club or sponsoring one of the boxers can contact Ric Bennett at [email protected] or ring 07891 161407.

Promoter of the Bradford show Burley, 53, is a lifelong lover of combat sports and as a youngster competed in both judo and kickboxing.

He started Ringstar Promotions three years ago "to stage shows for Bradford boxers in Bradford that their local supporters could easily attend.

"There seemed to be a gap in the market and I just wanted to do something in Bradford.

"Our shows have been commended as ‘small hall’ boxing at its best. Shows like ours are the bedrock underpinning professional boxing as they offer often relatively unknown boxers the opportunity to build a solid record of achievement and gain a following of fans who appreciate proximity to the action.”