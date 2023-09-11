White Rose and Wakefield Trinity boxers are a big hit at Lightwaves Leisure Centre event

Watch more videos on Shots!

All in all it was a great day and the event opened the season for Yorkshire in fine style.

It was also an opportunity to remember Tony Steel on the anniversary of his tragic death and the late White Rose coach and secretary John Hall (who sadly passed away in April after being with the club all his adult life into his 80s) with 10 bells rung out of respect.

White Rose BC are now looking forward to their next home show on November 25 and their next joint show with Wakefield Trinity on February 24.

Bobby-James Francis with his coaches and Wakefield professional boxing star Dom Hunt after receiving a trophy following his amateur debut.

“We are so proud to have brought together what some would assume to be two rival clubs from around the corner to put on a great day showcasing local talent for the community while helping to raise funds for both clubs,” said White Rose’s Sheri Walker.

Seven boxers each from White Rose and Wakefield Trinity BC took part along with two more bouts given to other local clubs to showcase more local talent.

One of the highlights was provided by Bobby-James Francis (36kg), who turned 10 in July, from Heath Common and represented White Rose.

He brought his A game in a unanimous win on his amateur debut despite giving away all the advantages in his bout against Issa Razzaq, from Unity Boxing Centre, Rotherham.

It was one of the performances of the night and the whole place erupted for him when he was announced as a deserving winner.

Ten-year-old Alfie Sweeting (30kg) got things under way in his first skills contest representing White Rose and gave a great performance against Nathan Taylor, from Billingham Boxing Academy.

Next up was William Bretherton, aged 11 (33kg), from Ossett representing White Rose, who fell short with a defeat against JC's Boxing Academy's fellow southpaw Thomas Paton, but put up a good display and was unlucky not to get the decision.

Normanton’s 17-year-old Farrah "Thunder" Cunniff (60kg), representing White Rose, gave a flat performance compared to her usual show stopping style and fell short in a close contest against Sunderland Boxing Academy's Lylie Heath.

However, Lylie honoured a return agreement and Farrah has since travelled up to Sunderland to avenge her loss in her usual clinical fashion with a unanimous decision victory on their home show.

Now one apiece the girls will be looking to settle the score in the near future no doubt.

Fred Winterburn, 13, (36kg), from Belle Isle, made his White Rose debut after recently switching from the Hunslet Club and performed brilliantly with a punch perfect performance against Billingham Boxing Academy's Kieran Briggs, securing a unanimous decision victory.

Fred also boxed on the Trident Fitness show, Morley against another Billingham lad and secured another victory.

White Rose rate Fred massively and believe he is looking at a national title this season.

He looks to make it three wins on the bounce on September 30 on the Laisterdyke show (Bradford).

Crofton’s Oliver McDerby, 14, (53kg) lost in a close bout with Platinum Boxing Bradford's Joshua Cox, but impressed with his performance and how he took direction.

The 52kg Yorkshire Junior Challenge Belt bout went the way of Wyatt Holden, 16, from Barnsley, representing Jonny's Gym, as he took a unanimous decision against Frazer Broadhead, from Batley ABC in what was chosen as Fight of the Night by White Rose’s ex-amateur and now undefeated professional and Central Area champion Dom Hunt.

Zing Zondo (72kg) represented Wakefield Trinity in the next bout, but was defeated by Sam Kirk, from LA Boxing Doncaster, in a unanimous decision.

Wakefield’s Greyson Plews, 16, representing White Rose, also lost on points to Vinnie Broadhead, from Batley ABC.

Wakefield Trinity's Max Clarke, 16, (60kg) defeated Sonney Lomozik, from Unity Boxing Centre Rotherham, in a split decision.

Another Yorkshire Junior Challenge Belt contest at the 60kg category saw White Rose's Ben England, 16, defeat Batley ABC's Michael Cawley with a unanimous decision.

His relentless aggression and pressure won him the White Rose Home Boxer of the Night Award, which is in memory of Tony Steel who was sadly killed in the stabbing last year.

Declan Swift, 16, (66kg) was next up for Wakefield Trinity, defeating Eastburn's Mason Allawa with a unanimous decision.

Senior boxers then took centre stage with Normanton’s Stuart Jackson (72kg), representing Wakefield Trinity, as he beat fellow undefeated opponent Harris Qurban, from Ostas' Boxing, in a split decision.

Zishan Khalil (83kg), from Wakefield Trinity, lost to Hebden Bridge’s Jake Grannan in a unanimous decision after an all out war that was a hit with spectators.