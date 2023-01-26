White Rose boxer Ben England is a big hit on winning debut for Yorkshire

White Rose’s recent fight of the night award winner Ben England, 15, was asked to represent Yorkshire against Wales in a match at Halifax Boxing Club and won in a clinical fashion when picking up a unanimous decision against his international opponent.

Ben’s victory was all the more impressive as he had to come down a weight division for the bout.

He did this with professionalism, making weight at 57kg easily and showing no ill effects in his performance.

White Rose Boxing Club's Ben England made a winning debut representing Yorkshire.

Proud White Rose coach Sherri Walker said: “Ben is showing all the attributes of a professional athlete.

"Yorkshire are pleased with his first performance representing the region and many of the White Rose team went to show their support.

"Ben still sported his White Rose shorts as he wore his Yorkshire vest for the first time.”

Yorkshire coach Brandon Doyle said: “Smashed it tonight!

Greyson Plews is set to box for the Yorkshire Challenge belt.

”From the moment he threw that one-two on the pads in the warm-up we knew there was only one winner. Quality stuff, well done to the whole team.”

Another 15-year-old White Rose boxer, Greyson Plews, winner of boxer of the night on the club’s highly successful home show in November, is also on a big upward curve and has a big night ahead of him this Saturday.

He will be boxing for the Junior 52-54kg Yorkshire Challenge Belt on the Selby Boxing Academy show and the Wakefield club is certain he has put the sufficient work in to be able to secure the win, although he knows he faces a challenge to take the title.