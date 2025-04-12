White Rose boxers advance in national championships

White Rose Boxing Club's successful team.

White Rose Boxing Club youngsters have brought more success to the Wakefield club with some outstanding performances in the National Schoolboy/girls Championships at Bridlington.

The club entered five boxers in the event and all were victorious on a great day when their full schools team progressed through the competition.

Albie Tillotson, aged 11, from Wakefield, entered at under 32kg cadets (2013) level and progressed to the National quarter-finals after taking the Yorkshire title.

More success has come with 13-year-old Maisy Wardle, from Castleford, who was entered at the 46kg class A and progressed to the National semi-finals as well as also being crowned Yorkshire champion.

White Rose boxer William Bretherton with his coaches.

TJ Knight, 13, from Selby, entered in the class B 40kg category and is now looking forward to a Yorkshire final next weekend where he joins White Rose clubmate Bobby-James Francis, who entered at the 38kg cadet category (2013).

Ossett’s William Bretherton, 13, goes for his second consecutive Yorkshire title at the weekend with TJ and Bobby-James after winning his semi-final bout unanimously.

While he did not perform at his very best he was able to shake off some ring rust and did more than enough to progress.

One of White Rose Boxing Club’s newest boxers, meanwhile, has made a flying start with them after making it to the county level.

Kenzee Liversidge, aged 14, from Hemsworth, was selected to represent Yorkshire in the Isle of Man and marked the honour by winning his bout in impressive style.

He boxed at the 51kg weight category and impressed the judges to earn a unanimous decision.

Kenzee has now won his first three bouts for the White Rose club and is off to a flying start.

In the next year Kenzee will be looking to follow in the footsteps of two White Rose boxers who recently reached the finals of the National Junior Championships.