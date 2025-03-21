White Rose boxers crowned Yorkshire champions and move onto National semi-finals
Bronson Hall, aged 15, from Bradford, was the only entry in Yorkshire for his weight (46kg) so progresses straight through to the National semi finals with a bye through the next round due to a lack of opponent.
White Rose teammate Fred Winterburn, aged 14, from Belle Isle, Leeds, boxed in the 38kg category and despite boxing up a year emerged triumphant when he faced a game opponent from Bradford.
He was a convincing winner in superb style, taking the Yorkshire title and progressing to the National quarter-finals where he faced an opponent from Wirral Boxing Club, representing Merseyside and Cheshire.
Although it was not Fred’s best performance he did enough to be declared the winner again and will now be going for gold in Wigan in the England Boxing National Junior Championships finals.
To reach the final four in the country is a tremendous effort for the 14-year-old against older boys, giving away up to a year and six months in age is some of his contests.
Fellow White Rose boxer Bronson is already down to the last four to make it a notable achievement for the Wakefield club to have two in with a chance of national glory.
White Rose also entered Mckenzie Hartley, aged 15, from Castleford, but he lost out in a split decision in the Yorkshire semi-finals after a fantastic performance.
In his first season competing this is still a great achievement for McKenzie, making the top four in the region of Yorkshire which lists thousands of boxers.
His weight class is much more competitive at 52kg and he gave a great account of himself.
“We are immensely proud of all three boys and hope at least one of them will win the title if not both,” said White Rose Boxing Club coach Sherri Walker.
"The club is going from strength to strength, which is testament to all the coaches' hard work and the boxers' dedication.”