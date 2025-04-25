White Rose boxers progress from Yorkshire Schoolboys finals
First up they had Bobby James Francis in the 38kg cadet (2013) category, who executed the plan perfectly against a boy from Doncaster Plantworks, coming out victorious with a 4-1 split decision to claim his first Yorkshire title in his first year at open class championships.
William Bretherton boxed in the class A 38kg Category against a good opponent from Reynolds Boxing Academy and made it a second success for the White Rose club in again coming out victorious with a 4-1 split decision.
TJ Knight (40kg class B 2011 category) unfortunately lost again on a 4-1 split decision in what could only be described as a car crash of a bout with the amount of fouling that was allowed to go on.
It was a scrappy affair, which was difficult to score, but the White Rose team thought TJ did enough to win it as he was the one at least trying to box clean.
However, the decision went against them and it will go down as a learning fight for the Wakefield youngster.
William will join White Rose’s third Yorkshire Schoolboy champ this season Albie Tillotson in the quarter-finals where they will be up against Merseyside and Cheshire and Midland Counties. Bobby James will join Maisy Wardle in the semi-finals due to neither having an opponent at the next stage.
“We are very proud of all the boxers’ performances so far and hope the success can continue,” said White Rose club coach Sherri Walker.
"Before the quarter-finals we have our home show (in association with Bateson’s Boxing Academy) which will this time be held at Harehills Labour Club on Friday, May 2 with boxing to commence at 7.30pm.
"We have three Yorkshire challenge belt bouts on the show, including one of our coaches and long standing boxers Cain Adams making a comeback after seven or eight years out of the ring. We can’t wait to put a show on for everyone again.”
