White Rose boxers shine in Hull in International Box Cup competition
It was a hugely successful tournament for White Rose, who had only three boxers at last year’s event but took nine fighters this time around, writes Mark Berry.
Brooke Longley, 11, scooped silver after being edged out on a split decision in the 38kg category.
Fifteen-year-old Corey Hutley chalked up a great win in the 48kg quarter-finals before losing to a Scottish champion in the semi-finals.
William Bretherton, 12, saw-off a previously unbeaten Irish opponent and clinched a stoppage win in the semi-finals on the way to silver at 38kg.
Bobby Hall, 12, lost to a talented Rainham fighter in the 36kg semi-final while TJ Knight, 13, bagged silver, stopping his semi-final opponent before losing in the 38kg final.
Bobby-James Francis lost in the 38kg showpiece but reaching the Hull Box Cup final is a huge achievement in his first season as a 10-year-old. Seventeen-year-old Ben England, fighting at 63.5kg, impressed in the semi finals and won silver after losing in the final.
Farrah Cunniff, 18, won gold at 63kg to clinch her second Hull Box Cup title after her opponent pulled out of the competition.
And stealing the show was 14-year-old Fred Winterburn, at 36kg, who produced two superb performances in the semi-final and final to win a brilliant gold medal.