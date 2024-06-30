Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Wakefield’s White Rose Boxing Club enjoyed more success when they staged their final home show of the season.

The event was held at Lock Lane Sports Centre, in Castleford, and saw White Rose achieve a best-ever performance of eight wins and just three losses as well as staging four skills bouts for those just starting out in the sport.

Among the great wins was the one achieved by 10-year-old Bobby-James Francis who defeated his opponent unanimously.

It was the same impressive result when 15-year-old Corey Hutley beat his opponent from Junior Witter's gym also unanimously.

Boxers at the White Rose BC show at Lock Lane Sports Centre.

TJ Knight (13) achieved a unanimous verdict against a boxer from Batley ABC, who was thanked for stepping in on just half-an-hour’s notice after a late pull out of the originally scheduled opponent.

Ben England (17) unfortunately fell short against an unbeaten opponent from Seacroft as did Jack Kirkaldy (16) who boxed against a Unity Boxing Academy Rotherham opponent.

William Bretherton (12) brought more success for White Rose as he beat his opponent from Tyne and Wear’s Headland ABC.

Brooke Longley (12) also won against an opponent from City of Leicester Lighting.

Winner William Bretherton jumps for joy.

Ania Kot (17) – now boxing for White Rose after moving from Castleford after being a former opponent of Farrah Cunniff's – beat her opponent from Scunthorpe Imps to bring success to her new club.

Curtis Cadman (15) was also a winner against an opponent from H-Hour in Harrogate after giving him a standing count.

McKenzie Hartley (14) stopped his opponent from Selby Boxing Academy inside two rounds in one of the performances of the event.

White Rose had Alan Doherty (11) making his debut, but he fell short against a Sheffield City Boxing Club boxer.

Corey Hutley was a winner for White Rose.

Four skills bouts took place, featuring White Rose’s Albie Tillotson, aged 10, Henry Dolan, 13, Oliver Turton, 14, and Bobby Bailey, 11.

The White Rose boxing contingent included boxers from around the Wakefield area, as well as Leeds and as far out as Selby.