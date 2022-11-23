The show will feature 16 home boxers in action, including national champion Farrah Cunniff (57-60kg) in a top of the bill contest set to provide her toughest test so far.

The 16-year-old from Normanton will be boxing for the Yorkshire challenge belt against Tallulah Pulling, also aged 16, from Beverley (Track Fitness club), who is the national champion at the higher 60-63kg weight category.

So it is all on the line for unbeaten Farrah, who faces a massive challenge in the headline bout, but due to her stopping her last two opponents at the national championships it has been a struggle for White Rose to find anyone of her level to box her.

National champions Farrah Cunniff and Tallula Pulling will be in action against each other on the White Rose boxing show.

Farrah’s boxing coach Sherri Walker has a busy night ahead with her 11-year-old son, Jack Maw, also in action in his first skills contest at the 30kg division.

He will be taking to the ring in memory of his uncle, Tony Steel, who was stabbed and killed in September.

"Tony’s funeral is the day before the show so the show will hopefully serve as an extension of his funeral,” said Sherri.

"We are working in partnership with ‘Life Experience’ to help raise awareness about knife crime and help divert young people into boxing.”

White Rose Boxing's Fight Night poster.

William Bretherton, aged 10, will be making his second amateur appearance at 33kg after winning his first contest a few weeks ago. He is another exciting prospect who is being tipped as a future champion.

Keyaan Allerton, aged 12 from Hall Green (42kg); Oliver McDerby, 13, from Crofton (47kg); Corey Dove, 13, from Wakefield (56kg); Muhammad Isa Rouf, 14, from Wakefield (59kg); Greyson Plews, 15, from Ossett (52kg); Ben England, 15, from Shelley (60kg); Luke Sheard, 16, from Chickenley (70kg); Haider Bashir, 14, from Wakefield (67kg); and Jack Kirkaldy, 14, from Crofton (70kg) will be others taking part in junior bouts.

In the older age sections, Ryan Ward, aged 20, from Normanton (60kg); Kyle Holroyd, of Ripon but originally from Wakefield (70kg); Ben Riley, 21 from Stanley (70kg) and Keelan Attwood from Wakefield (82kg) will be in action.

Frazer Ellis is also making his debut and will be competing in memory of his Uncle Tony.

White Rose Boxing coaches Sherri Walker and Shaun Roberts with Farrah Cunniff.

Wakefield’s Dominic Hunt, an ex-amateur with White Rose, now an unbeaten professional trained by Junior Witter, will be attending and will be presenting trophies to the boxers.

“This is our first show since before lockdown and the first one I've done since taking over so it's a big one,” said Sherri.

"We have fight of the night trophies as well as the Tony Steel Shield award for the best home boxer in memory of my cousin.”

Jack Maw in his new kit in memory of his uncle, Tony Steel.

The event is taking place at Unity Hall on Saturday, starting at 2pm.

William Bretherton seen here after winning first time out.