White Rose juniors impress in Midlands Box Cup event
Two came home victorious with two putting up good fights only to be on the wrong end of points decisions.
Henry Dolan, aged 15, from Leeds, competed in a semi-final at 63kg and lost on a close split decision to the eventual champion, in the class A category.
Kenzee Liversidge, 15, from Hemsworth, competed in the final at 52kg in the class B category (7-14 bouts, having had only seven bouts,) but lost on points.
White Rose had some success, however, with Oliver Jones, 15, from Ackworth, competing in the class A category at 57kg.
He progressed in winning his semi-final and then his final, showing great fitness and skills despite having only been boxing a short time.
McKenzie Hartley, 15, from Castleford, competed in the class C category (14-20 bouts) at 54kg and beat a capable boxer from a club in Islington unanimously to become the Midlands Box Cup champion along with Oliver.
Sherri Walker and fellow White Rose Boxing Club coach Chris Cunniff attended the event with the boys and were hugely impressed with the accounts they gave of themselves.
They hope to return with a bigger squad of junior boxers next year and be in the running for best team.
