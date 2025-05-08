White Rose proud of performance of young boxers in national schools quarter-finals

White Rose boxers who took part in the quarter-finals of the national schools championships.

Wakefield’s White Rose Boxing Club had a mixed bag of results from the national schools quarter-finals, but every one of their boxers represented them with pride against some of the best youngsters in the country.

Maisy Wardle lost out when she did not quite get going against a much more experienced girl from Bulkington (Mercedes Stokes).

The club is backing her to come back stronger, however, as they know what she is capable of and will learn some lessons from this defeat.

White Rose’s Albie Tillotson boxed an undefeated opponent from Acocks Green who had stopped most of his previous opponents.

He stood his ground in a closely contested 50/50 fight and gave a great account of himself despite coming out with a points defeat.

Albie never looked out of his depth and his opponent, John Mason, is the favourite to go on to win gold and become national champion.

Next up the club had Bobby James Francis in action and he dominated his bout from start to finish.

To say he is only 11 years old, he looked like he could have been in the higher class B category with his skill set. He comfortably won every round and came out with a unanimous win.

The club previously thought he had a bye to the semi-finals, but it turned out he had an opponent after all and they were glad he did as it gave more valuable experience for Bobby James as he defeated Black Country's Vinnie Reem.

Last up was William Bretherton as he boxed an equally capable opponent from Donnington with an impressive record similar to the White Rose youngster in Kenzie Price.

In a similar fashion to Bobby James, he dominated every round and ultimately came out on top with another unanimous win for the club.

That means White Rose have Bobby James and William through to the national semi finals, which is an incredible achievement for a little club from Wakefield against the best of the best in the country.

Bobby James in particular has done amazingly well in his first year in open class championships and both boys are now guaranteed a medal.