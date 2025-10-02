White Rose trio advance after becoming regional champions
The White Rose trio making it into the regional finals – having won their semis – were Kenzee Liversidge (junior boxer age 15, 52kg from Hemsworth), Jack Taylor (youth boxer age 17 from Barnsley) and Henry Dolan (junior boxer age 14 from Leeds).
The regional finals were held at Bridlington Sports Centre and kicking the day off for the White Rose club was Kenzee who boxed a competent southpaw from neighbours Wakefield Trinity Boxing Club, Sam Blandford.
It was a scrappy affair, but Kenzee ultimately came out on top with a 4-1 split victory.
Next up was Henry who already won his semi-final comfortably the week before. He faced a very game lad from Paul Ingle’s Boxing Academy in Hull, but was switched on and listened well to instructions, holding his feet and catching the opponent every time he stepped in.
It made for an entertaining bout and his performance was dominant, He also delivered a standing eight count to seal the deal, coming out with a unanimous victory.
Lastly in action was Jack Taylor, boxing an opponent from Sheffield City Boxing Club and it was one apiece going into the third after two 50-50 rounds.
Jack was given some words of encouragement from White Rose’s new young coach, ex-amateur boxer Aidan Perry, from Barnsley, aged only 18 himself, and sailed through the third round, delivering two standing eight counts.
This left the judges little choice but to award him a unanimous victory.
All three boys will now progress to the national stages of the competition and will box in the National quarter-finals held at in the Yorkshire region in Bridlington on October 12.