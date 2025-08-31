Young Castleford fighter Callan ready to take on the boxing world

Castleford boxer Callan Appleby is aiming for a third victory on a show in Pontefract.

Castleford’s Callan Appleby describes himself as ‘yet another lad who went to a boxing gym with a mate intending just to get a bit fitter but who fell in love with the sport and now has the ambition to box as a professional.’

Appleby has been training at Graham Brierley’s FK Fox Boxing Gym, in Featherstone, for 18 months, writes James Bovington.

"I’d played rugby for years and thought the gym would be good for pre-season training,” he said.

"I loved the atmosphere there, immediately how everyone supports each other but also how the fight is a one-on-one sport. It’s just you and the opponent as each boxer is determined to show that he’s mentally and physically the tougher.

"I thought that’s something I want to experience.

"I’ve now won my first two bouts and I’m training hard for my third bout on our club show on September 6.

"The training keeps me busy and happy, the drills, the skipping, the shadow boxing and the sparring. I’ve also made lots of new friends.”

Appleby, 19, lives with his mum, stepdad and three siblings and is following a level three apprenticeship as a welder-fabricator.

As a child he ‘got to a decent level in karate before concentrating on rugby.’

The former student of Airedale Juniors and Castleford Academy is himself now bringing mates to the gym and encouraging them to give boxing a go.

"I’m surprised when they don’t take it up,” he said.

"I’ve enjoyed both bouts so far seeing how I’ve set up my shots and showcasing the skills drilled into me in intense training.

"Visualisation is another useful technique as I see in my mind how I envisage the fight going and maybe even talking it through with someone who’ll encourage me while discussing various possible fight scenarios.

"I’ve always been able to handle myself and the truth is I’m not scared of anyone.

"I was proud to drop my opponent in my first bout and went on to win by unanimous decision.

"I’m just keen to get as much experience as I can get out there and box. I box to better myself and hopefully entertain those who want to see a skilful performance. My ambition is to box on a big show like those at Elland Road, in Leeds.”

Coach Brierley is pleased with the way the Castleford fighter is developing.

He explained: “Callan’s highly focused and always wanting to improve.

"He tries out all techniques learnt to find what best suits his style. He’s naturally very fit and strong coming from a rugby background. He’s confident and a pleasure to have in the gym. The potential is strong.

"At our Pontefract show Callan’s got a tough bout with an experienced boxer. There are 18 bouts with 12 boxers representing us.”

Like all aspiring athletes Appleby needs sponsorship. If potentially able to assist Callan fulfil his boxing ambition, contact him by e-mail at [email protected]

He is scheduled to box Lancashire’s Arron Wales at 75kg on Graham Brierley’s show at Silks above Bigfellas at 13, Beastfair, Pontefract on Saturday (September 6). Call 07533 177206 for tickets.