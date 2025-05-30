Young White Rose boxers Bobby James Francis and William Bretherton reach national finals

Bobby James Francis sinks to his knees in delight after being declared England National Schoolboys champion.

White Rose Boxing duo Bobby James Francis and William Bretherton put the Wakefield club further on the national map when they reached England Schoolboy finals.

William and Bobby James succeeded in the England Boxing National Schoolboy semi-finals in Newcastle and went on to box in the national finals.

Both box at 38kg, but Bobby James, from Heath Common, is a cadet (2013 year of birth) and William, from Ossett, is class A (2012).

Bobby James won a unanimous decision in his semi against a highly rated kid from Jubilee Boxing Club called Mohammed Basharat.

William Bretherton in action in his England National Schoolboys final.

William beat Troy Lomozik from Scunthorpe after the referee called a clash of heads which caused his opponent to be unable to continue in the second round.

The White Rose team felt William was two rounds up any way, which should have meant from scorecards it would have been a unanimous decision, but he got it on a 3-2 split.

Finals day was a hugely memorable day for the team and the Wakefield boxers met with contrasting fortunes.

William unfortunately was on the wrong end of a split decision against an awkward counter puncher similar to himself from a club who is no stranger to nationals.

National champion Bobby James Francis with his White Rose coaches Cain Adams and Sherri Walker.

His opponent, Sam Smith, from Newham, was also last year’s champion.

William boxed well and his performance and rise to national level is all the more remarkable as he can only train twice a week due to him also playing football for Sheffield Wednesday.

"No other child in the national finals will be training just twice a week,” said his coach Sherri Walker.

"Some kids train twice a day so what William has achieved in both his sports is just unheard of and is a testament to his natural talent and his hard work on the days he does make the gym.

William Bretherton looks on after losing out in a split decision in his national final.

"He is a professional through and through and we have no doubts he will be the champion next year. We know he is capable of more than he showed, but on the big stage for the first time in his first national final we are more than happy with a silver medal.

"Number two in the country on paper, but we know William won't stop until he's number one and that's what we love about him.”

Bobby James boxed a fellow gypsy lad, Patrick Nugent, from Thurrock – another top club who had numerous youngsters in the finals.

He boxed to perfection, listening to every single instruction and delivering.

Bobby James Francis in action in his national final.

“The decision went to scores and we were uneasy when the MC announced a 3-2 split after falling short in two national finals on 3-2 split decisions against top southern clubs,” explained Sherri.

"We feared the worst, but the MC announced Bobby James as the champion and the atmosphere and reaction was like something out of a dream.

"Bobby James fell to his knees and myself and Cain (Adams, fellow coach) were sobbing with pride seeing him achieve his dream in his first ever national competition.

"Bobby lapped up the attention all day mixing with the likes of Daniel Dubois and Tyson Fury and family.”

Sherri added: "It was hard having William fall short and Bobby win as the emotions were so up and down, but it's important for both boys to know we are just as proud of each of them.

"Silver is a massive achievement at this level, the gold was the icing on the cake. This is the first national open class title for 11 years for the club.

"Both boys have done the club, their families, themselves and Yorkshire proud and we can't wait for next year where we hope to have more through to the finals and to improve our medal haul.

"Most importantly an unforgettable weekend for all of us, I have to say it was one of the most memorable and proud days of my life.”

Both boys are now looking forward to competing in the Hull Box Cup this month.