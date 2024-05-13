Charity day to remember much-missed local man Chris Moran

By Louise BramaldContributor
Published 13th May 2024, 20:42 BST
Westgate Common ARLFC is set to host a charity day in aid of SCARD, on Sunday 9th June, in memory of Chris Moran.

Many of you will remember that on the 9th June last year, Chris was sadly killed in a road traffic accident in Las Vegas.

https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/people/tributes-pour-in-for-wakefield-man-chris-moran-who-was-killed-in-road-accident-in-las-vegas-4179027

We have a full day of activities including a football match, with the Waterloo taking on a select team followed by Sam Day's select taking on the Westgate Commom ARLFC.

Chris Moran, who sadly lost his life in a road accident last yearChris Moran, who sadly lost his life in a road accident last year
Chris Moran, who sadly lost his life in a road accident last year

Both will be played at the Wakefield City Golf Club (BoFit Playing Fields). We are then heading back to the Lupset Hotel afterwards for some drinks and a celebration, with Live music from Belle Velvet and Jack Ray Walton.

We are also looking for any donations for the raffle prizes. If you can help, please contact [email protected]

Please check out our Facebook page and see what a great community club this is https://www.facebook.com/p/Westgate-Common-ARLFC-100063576183028/?locale=en_GB

SCARD supports family and friends of those affected by road accidents.

