Charity day to remember much-missed local man Chris Moran
and live on Freeview channel 276
Many of you will remember that on the 9th June last year, Chris was sadly killed in a road traffic accident in Las Vegas.
https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/people/tributes-pour-in-for-wakefield-man-chris-moran-who-was-killed-in-road-accident-in-las-vegas-4179027
We have a full day of activities including a football match, with the Waterloo taking on a select team followed by Sam Day's select taking on the Westgate Commom ARLFC.
Both will be played at the Wakefield City Golf Club (BoFit Playing Fields). We are then heading back to the Lupset Hotel afterwards for some drinks and a celebration, with Live music from Belle Velvet and Jack Ray Walton.
We are also looking for any donations for the raffle prizes. If you can help, please contact [email protected]
Please check out our Facebook page and see what a great community club this is https://www.facebook.com/p/Westgate-Common-ARLFC-100063576183028/?locale=en_GB
SCARD supports family and friends of those affected by road accidents.