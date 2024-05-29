Charity Football Match In Memory For Mathew Patterson
Since Matthew's tragic passing in 2020, his close friends Dancs and Hall Green FC have gone into friendly battle in his honour to raise funds for Martin House Children's Hospice. The hospice helped Matthew's family through their difficult days and so his friends wanted to give something back in his memory.
Mathew's friends are hosting a memorial football game in his memory. Dancs and Hall Green are currently training for their 4th Annual Charity match which will take place on August 3rd at 11:30am at Hall Green FC training ground. They have set up a Go Fund Me page for his friends and family to raise as much as they can. The page can be found at https://gofund.me/2b2813b4 where all proceeds will go to Martin House Children Hospice.