Altofts on the up after final day delight while Carlton win relegation fight

They will be going up as runners-up after narrowly failing to edge out Scholes for the title in a three-way race that went right down to the final Saturday.

The nine-wicket success over East Leeds did mean that Altofts finished two points above Great Preston, but two behind Scholes.

South African Jacques Porter led the way with a strong all-round performance as he took 6-52 and hit an unbeaten 53.

Dom Richardson hit an unbeaten 93 as Altofts clinched promotion from Division Three of the Bradford League. Photo by Scott Merrylees

Opener Dominic Richardson top scored with an unbeaten 93 as he hit 12 fours and a six and together with Porter saw Altofts home by the start of the 23rd over.

Wakefield St Michael’s finished fourth after a six-wicket win over Adwalton.

Shamsullah Dost picked up 3-15 as Adwalton were bowled out for 115 then James Chapple (36) and Dost (31) helped St Michael’s reach their target in 18.3 overs.

Carlton came up with enough points in their last two matches to avoid relegation from Division One.

After beating Batley by 33 runs on Saturday they picked up sufficient points from their rearranged game at Baildon on Sunday to escape the drop and finished in ninth.

They did lose the final match despite posting a 236-7 total with Dan White hitting 65, Cameron Wallis 44 and Steve Cooper 33.

Baildon were set a revised target of 222 in 44 overs and got home with five wickets to spare.

Overseas player Sanaullah Khan produced a decisive performance for Carlton by taking 5-42 as they bowled out Batley for 114 in reply to their score of 147 on Saturday.

Wasim Khaliq’s knock of 59 was also crucial in Carlton’s success.

Sandal have finished fifth in their first season in Division One after winning their last game by 26 runs against relegated Gomersal.

Matthew Westwood (47), Danny Riley (34), Sohail Hussain (30) and Kristian Shuttleworth (30) all made valuable contributions as Sandal made 190.

Gomersal were dismissed for 164 with Kasun Madushanka (4-60) and Michael Carroll (3-43) getting to work.

Already relegated East Ardsley at least had some consolation of bowing out of Division One with a victory as they beat promoted Undercliffe by 27 runs.

Overseas player Suraj Singh starred as he struck four sixes and 18 fours while making 124 out of Ardsley’s 204 total.