Richard Earnshaw hit 41 in vain for Hundhill Hall against Hemsworth MW.

Oulton emerged victorious from a top of the table clash with Kippax to make it five wins from five in the Premier Division of the Pontefract Cricket League.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 94-run success enabled Oulton to stretch their early season lead to 18 points.

A strong batting performance set up the latest victory as Ben Child led the way with a 69-ball knock of 74 that included five sixes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With support coming from William Harrison (63), Jonny Henshaw (38), Ryan Healey (30) and Hayden Preshaw (26) Oulton were able to post a 264-9 total.

They then bowled Kippax out for 170 despite an incredible century from Abdulla Alikozai, who smashed seven sixes and eight fours in an unbeaten knock of 101 from 77 balls.

Only Rizwaan Abed (30) could offer much support against an attack led by Jack Andrews (5-73) and Ben Child (4-39).

Crofton Phoenix moved up to second place with a 57-run success against Nostell St Oswald.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batting first, they made 226-9 with Gurwinder Singh Dhillon (50no) top scoring and other good contributions coming from Aravinth Kathirvel (39) and Harpartap Singh (38). Abid Fareed (4-71) and Simon Rayner (3-37) did most to restrict them.

In reply, Nostell were all out for 169 as Tanvir Bashir (40) and Tokir Bashir (34) top scored and Kathirvel (3-39) was the most successful bowler.

West Bretton were thrashed by Askern Welfare by nine wickets after collapsing from 77-1 to 116 all out.

It had looked promising early on as opener Luke Smith hit 46 and Joseph Gott 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hemsworth MW claimed their second victory of the season in the Pontefract Cricket League’s Premier Division when they came out on top in a close contest with Hundhill Hall.

Chasing Hall’s 193-9 total it was touch and go as wickets went down at regular intervals and at 160-8 Welfare looked to be up against it.

But an unbroken ninth wicket stand of 34 between Jack Heritage (22no) and Kieran Locke (9no) saw Hemsworth over the line for a two-wicket success.

Jake Taberner (32) top scored with valuable contributions also from Andy Biddulph (28) and Dhiren Patel (24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being put in Hall responded with an 80-run opening stand between Richard Earnshaw (41) and Matthew Ramsden (45). Joshua Hurcomb (26) and Edward Anderson (23no) later contributed while Heritage did most to restrict the innings with 5-58.

The result left Hundhill Hall at the bottom of the table and just two points above them are Knottingley Town after they were well beaten by nine wickets by Brodsworth Main.

Despite a battling 58 from David Illingworth Town were all out for only 83.